Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Television icon Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80

Emmy-winning actress Mary Tyler Moore, who brightened American television screens as the perky suburban housewife on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and then as a fledgling feminist on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," died on Wednesday at the age of 80, a representative said.

  • Posted 26 Jan 2017 03:50
Actress Mary Tyler Moore arrives for the taping of "Betty White's 90th Birthday: A Tribute to America's Golden Girl" in Los Angeles January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

REUTERS: Emmy-winning actress Mary Tyler Moore, who brightened American television screens as the perky suburban housewife on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and then as a fledgling feminist on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," died on Wednesday at the age of 80, a representative said.

Moore died in the company of friends and her husband, Dr. S. Robert Levine, representative Mara Buxbaum said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chris Reese)

- Reuters