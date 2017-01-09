Channel NewsAsia

'The Crown' wins Golden Globe for best TV drama series

  • Posted 09 Jan 2017 11:50
Producer and Director Stephen Daldry holds the award for Best Television Series - Drama for "The Crown" during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS
Actress Claire Foy holds her award for Best Actress, TV Series - Drama for "The Crown" during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. Paul Drinkwater/Courtesy of NBC/Handout via REUTERS
Actress Claire Foy holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama for her role in "The Crown" during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.: "The Crown" won the Golden Globe award on Sunday for the best television drama series.

The new Netflix series about the early years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II beat hit HBO medieval fantasy series "Game of Thrones," the HBO sci-fi series "Westworld," NBC family drama "This Is Us," and Netflix's "Stranger Things."

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

- Reuters