Thimble dropped from Monopoly board game after getting a thumbs-down

BOSTON: New versions of Monopoly will no longer give players the option of using a tiny silver-colored thimble as their pawn on the board, after fans voted to drop the piece that had featured in the game since its introduction in 1935.

The thimble - a tool used in sewing to prevent pricking one's thumb with a needle - was the second of the games' original pieces to be dropped after players gave a thumbs-down to the iron in 2013, Providence, Rhode Island-based game maker Hasbro Inc said on Thursday.

The surviving pieces that trace their roots back to the Great Depression include a battleship, boot and Scottie dog.

Players also had the option to vote online on a new pawn to replace the thimble, with choices including monster trucks and flip-flops. Hasbro plans to reveal their choice next month.

