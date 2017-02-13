UK TV drama Cold Feet digitally alters Singapore footage deemed too English

SINGAPORE: Scenes shot in Singapore for UK television drama Cold Feet had to be digitally altered because the footage was considered too English, according to a UK report.

An executive from post-production house Molinare, Daniel Mark Millar, was cited in a report by British magazine Radio Times on Feb 10 saying that the cast and crew of ITV's Cold Feet had spent some time filming in Singapore for the most recent series.

However, when they returned from filming, what was shot was considered not authentic enough because the crew had filmed scenes in what was described as Singapore's "Englishtown".

"They actually did shoot this in Singapore, but for some reason they shot it in 'Englishtown'. You know, we have a Chinatown in London, they have an Englishtown in Singapore," Millar said in the report.

He added: "When we saw the rushes we thought they actually had filmed this in Manchester, but we only belatedly discovered they really did shoot it in Singapore."

Molinare was then tasked with adding authenticity to the scenes, such as changing English signs to Chinese, adding specific buildings into the background and removing British tourists, Radio Times reported.

“We had to make it look a bit more like Singapore – given it was Singapore,” Millar said in the report.