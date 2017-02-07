US VIZIO to pay US$2.2 million to settle charges over user data

WASHINGTON: VIZIO Inc will pay US$2.2 million to settle charges that the entertainment platform company collected the viewing histories on 11 million smart televisions without obtaining its users’ consent, U.S. regulators said on Monday.

In a statement, the Federal Trade Commission said VIZIO must also "prominently disclose and obtain affirmative express consent for its data collection and sharing practices" as well as delete any data collected before March 1, 2016, among other requirements.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)