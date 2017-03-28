Viacom names former Fox studio head to run Paramount

REUTERS: Viacom Inc on Monday named Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's movie studio, to take over its Paramount Pictures unit, the company said on Monday.

Gianopulos replaces Brad Grey, who stepped down as chief executive and chairman of Paramount last month, after 12 years in the job..

Gianopulos will now report directly to Viacom Chief Executive Bob Bakish.

(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel in New York and additional reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Rigby)