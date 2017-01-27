Willie Nelson cancels two Las Vegas shows due to 'bad, bad cold'

LOS ANGELES: Country music veteran Willie Nelson was forced to cancel two upcoming shows in Las Vegas on Thursday because of a "bad, bad cold."

Nelson, 83, cancelled two performances of "Willie Nelson & Family: Vegas on my Mind," scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Las Vegas' The Venetian hotel, due to illness, his official Facebook page said.

A publicist for the singer told Reuters that he was suffering from a "bad, bad cold," and that the upcoming performances in Las Vegas on Feb. 1, 3 and 4 were still scheduled and Nelson was expected to attend.

Texas native Nelson is one of the most notable country music artists, with a six-decade career capped by numerous accolades including 11 Grammy Awards and the Kennedy Center Honors.

