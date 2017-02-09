Witherspoon, Kidman debut female-centric 'Big Little Lies'

LOS ANGELES: Two of film's biggest names, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, have come together on screen to champion female empowerment in HBO's "Big Little Lies."

The Oscar-winning actresses both star in and executive-produce the seven-part limited TV series, based on the 2014 novel of the same name, after seeing the opportunity to put diverse women on the screen.

"It's powerful, you know, when you actually connect with women and reflect back to them their lives and they see themselves on film," Witherspoon, 40, told Reuters at the show's Hollywood premiere this week.

Kidman, 49, currently Oscar-nominated for "Lion," said she was "committed" to supporting female talent and young actors.

"It's a lovely place in the world right now to be able to throw whatever power, whatever support I can be behind that," she said.

"Big Little Lies," debuting on HBO on Sunday, sees Witherspoon, Kidman and Shailene Woodley playing three mothers and also stars Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Adam Scott and Alexander Skarsgard.

Set in the tranquil California seaside town of Monterey, the series explores society's myth of perfection and the contradictions that exist beneath the idealized facade of marriage, sex, parenting and friendship.

