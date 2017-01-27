Wonder Girls breaks up after a decade

SINGAPORE: K-pop group Wonder Girls has officially disbanded, 10 years after its debut, its company JYP Entertainment announced on Thursday (Jan 26).

In a statement, JYP said that Sunmi and Ye Eun will leave the company, while Hyerim and Yubin, will extend their contracts to advance their solo careers.

Fans started worrying about the group's future when news of the members' expiring contracts broke in December last year. JYP had responded on Jan 12 to say the parties involved were still in discussions.

JYP said in its latest statement that the group will release its last digital single Thank You For Being So Wonderful on Feb 10 - the date of its 10th anniversary.

The company also released a goodbye video on its YouTube page filled with footage from the Wonder Girls' decade of activity. "Thank you, thank you and thank you again ... Remember us - we are the Wonder Girls," said the foursome in a voice-over at the end of the video.

END OF AN ERA?



The Wonder Girls can be credited for paving the way for K-pop on the international stage.



The four-member group first appeared on stage in 2007 with eight members. In 2009, it performed the English version of hit song "Nobody" at a Jonas Brothers concert and the Wonder Girls became the first South Korean group to claim a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The girl group also released two original English songs including Like Money, which featured US singer and rapper Akon.

Throughout the years, the Wonder Girls has headlined at least five Asia and world tours, and performed in cities like Bangkok, Los Angeles, New York and Vancouver. The girls last performed in Singapore in 2010 as part of SINGfest at Fort Canning Park.

The announcement of Wonder Girls' break-up follows that of 2NE1, which made its debut two years later with similar international success.

The scandal-hit girl group, whose first full-length album was recognised on Billboard charts and whose song I Am the Best has chalked up 170 million views on YouTube to date, announced its split in November 2016 and released its final single Goodbye earlier this month.