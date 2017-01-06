Young Indian star of "Lion" catches acting bug

NEW YORK: Young Indian film star Sunny Pawar of the biographical drama "Lion" appears to have caught the acting bug.

"Yes, lots and lots!" the 8-year-old, who has just finished his second film, said when asked if he would like to do more acting.

Pawar made his acting debut in "Lion", which is based on the true story of Saroo Brierley, who was separated from his family at the age of five when he accidentally boarded the wrong train in rural India.

Unable to remember his hometown or his mother's name, Saroo is placed in an orphanage, adopted by an Australian family and taken to live in the southern island state of Tasmania. He uses the Google Earth map tool more than 20 years later to try to find his home in India.

Pawar filmed the movie alongside Nicole Kidman when he was just six and bonded closely with actor Dev Patel, who plays Saroo for the second half of the film.

"We talked and played and then we became friends", he said.

