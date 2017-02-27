'Zootopia' wins best animated feature Oscar

REUTERS - Animal cartoon "Zootopia," an exploration of bias through the comedic story of a bunny that becomes a police officer, won the Academy Award on Sunday for best animated feature film.

The movie from Walt Disney Co's DIS.N Disney Animation Studios was one of the year's biggest box-office hits, selling more than US$1 billion in tickets worldwide.

