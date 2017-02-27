Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

'Zootopia' wins best animated feature Oscar

Animal cartoon "Zootopia," an exploration of bias through the comedic story of a bunny that becomes a police officer, won the Academy Award on Sunday for best animated feature film.

  • Posted 27 Feb 2017 11:20
Directors Rich Moore (L), Byron Howard (C) and producer Clark Spencer of "Zootopia," Oscar nominee for Animated Feature Film, pose at a reception at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California U.S., February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

REUTERS - Animal cartoon "Zootopia," an exploration of bias through the comedic story of a bunny that becomes a police officer, won the Academy Award on Sunday for best animated feature film.

The movie from Walt Disney Co's DIS.N Disney Animation Studios was one of the year's biggest box-office hits, selling more than US$1 billion in tickets worldwide.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Sandra Maler)

- Reuters