32 million people lose insurance under US Senate Obamacare repeal plan: CBO

Thirty-two million Americans would lose their health insurance by 2026 under a U.S. Senate plan to repeal Obamacare without providing a replacement, the Congressional Budget Office reported on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON: Thirty-two million Americans would lose their health insurance by 2026 under a U.S. Senate plan to repeal Obamacare without providing a replacement, the Congressional Budget Office reported on Wednesday.

The CBO estimated the number of uninsured would rise by 17 million next year alone if the Affordable Care Act were to be scratched without a new healthcare plan.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by David Gregorio)