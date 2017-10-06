AbbVie hit with US$140 million verdict in AndroGel trial: lawyer
A U.S. jury on Thursday ordered AbbVie Inc to pay more than US$140 million to a man who claimed the company misrepresented the risks of its testosterone replacement drug AndroGel, causing him to suffer a heart attack, the plaintiff's lawyer said in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)