AbbVie hit with US$140 million verdict in AndroGel trial: lawyer

Health

A U.S. jury on Thursday ordered AbbVie Inc to pay more than US$140 million to a man who claimed the company misrepresented the risks of its testosterone replacement drug AndroGel, causing him to suffer a heart attack, the plaintiff's lawyer said in an emailed statement.

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the share price for pharmaceutical maker AbbVie on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)

Source: Reuters