AbbVie reports two patient deaths in rheumatoid arthritis study

REUTERS: AbbVie Inc said on Monday two patients died in a late-stage trial testing its drug to treat patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis.

The company said the reason for one of the deaths is unknown, while the second patient died due to heart failure and presumed pulmonary embolism, or blockage of arteries.

The drug, however, met all the main goals of the trial, the company said in a statement.

AbbVie's shares were down about 1.2 percent at US$84.35 in premarket trading.

