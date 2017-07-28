AbbVie's profit rises 19 percent on Humira demand
U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc reported an 18.9 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday on strong demand for its flagship rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira.
Net earnings rose to US$1.92 billion, or US$1.19 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$1.61 billion, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.
AbbVie's net revenue rose 7.6 percent to US$6.94 billion.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)