AbbVie's profit rises 19 percent on Humira demand

REUTERS: U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc reported an 18.9 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday on strong demand for its flagship rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira.

Net earnings rose to US$1.92 billion, or US$1.19 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$1.61 billion, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

AbbVie's net revenue rose 7.6 percent to US$6.94 billion.

