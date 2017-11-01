Allergan third-quarter revenue rises 11.4 percent

REUTERS: Botox-maker Allergan Plc said on Wednesday its quarterly net sales rose 11.4 percent on higher demand for its medical aesthetics products.

Net loss attributable to shareholders was US$4.03 billion, or US$12.07 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of US$15.15 billion, or US$38.58 per share, a year earlier.

The company said it took an impairment charge of US$3.2 billion related to its dry-eye drug Restasis, as well as US$1.3 billion in impairment charge related to Teva securities.

Net revenue rose 11.4 percent to US$4.03 billion.

(Thiss tory corrects to add dropped word "profit" in paragraph two.)

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

