Alzheimer's may develop in other parts of the body before reaching the brain: Study

SINGAPORE: Alzheimer's may be a disease of the brain but now, research has found that it could start anywhere in the body before making its way to the brain.

Amyloid-beta plaques or protein clumps that destroy brain cells and lead to memory loss and confusion can develop in the liver or kidneys, said researchers from the University of British Columbia in Canada. Their study was published in the scientific journal Molecular Psychiatry.

The researchers surgically attached mice that do not naturally develop Alzheimer's disease to genetically modified ones that had high levels of the amyloid beta.

The experiment showed that the normal mice later "contracted" Alzheimer's disease. Just four months into the study, the normal mice's brains showed an impaired ability to transmit electrical signals vital for learning and memory, said the researchers. After a year, the normal mice developed Alzheimer's.

This proved that amyloid-beta plaques could travel from the genetically modified mice's brains to the normal mice's brains. There, they accumulated and created signs of Alzheimer's-like damage such as brain cell degeneration, inflammation and micro bleeds, said lead author, psychiatrist Professor Weihong Song, in a Daily Mail article dated Oct 31.

"Alzheimer's disease is clearly a disease of the brain. But we need to pay attention to the whole body to understand where it comes from - and how to stop it," said Prof Song, who is also chair of Canada Research in Alzheimer's.

Targeting the neurodegenerative disease in organs other than the brain may be easier because of the blood-brain barrier. This mechanism, which maintains normal mental function, restricts substances in the blood circulating in the body from passing to other fluids in the brain.

The downside to this is, drugs that may potentially treat dementia (Alzheimer's is a form of dementia), would not work in the brain. With this discovery, the amyloid-beta plaques that develop in other parts of the body can be stopped with new drugs before they reach the brain.

Prof Song said in the Daily Mail: "Amyloid-beta is thought to be mainly generated by neurons in the brain. However, it's also generated outside the brain in appreciable quantities in platelets, skeletal muscle and vascular walls. We found circulating amyloid-beta levels are associated with the functions of peripheral organs including the liver, kidneys and lungs."

He added: "A recent study found amyloid-beta aggregates were present in the hearts and impaired heart function of patients with Alzheimer's disease."

Prof Song foresees a drug that would bind to amyloid-beta plaques throughout the body before they are eliminated from the body by the liver or kidneys.