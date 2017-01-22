Channel NewsAsia

Americans won't lose coverage in health law reform: Trump aide

The Trump administration will not allow 20 million people who rely on the Affordable Care Act for their health insurance to go without coverage when the law, known as Obamacare, is repealed and replaced with a new plan, a senior White House official said on Sunday.

  Posted 22 Jan 2017 23:05
Counselor to U.S. President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway prepares to go on the air in front of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

"For the 20 million who rely upon the Affordable Care Act in some form, they will not be without coverage during this transition time," White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told CBS program "Face the Nation," adding in an interview with ABC's "This Week" that the administration "may" stop enforcing the 2010 law's requirement that individuals purchase insurance.

(Reporting by Jason Lange and Toni Clarke; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

- Reuters