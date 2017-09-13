Amicus Therapeutics' wound treatment fails late-stage trial

REUTERS: U.S. drug developer Amicus Therapeutics Inc said on Wednesday its drug to treat wounds failed to meet the main goals of a late-stage clinical trial.

The company said its drug, when compared with a placebo, did not show a statistical significance in reducing the time taken for wounds to close in patients with epidermolysis bullosa, a skin disease that causes blisters.

