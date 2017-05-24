Anthem weighing 2018 Obamacare individual participation by state

Anthem Inc is looking at each state to determine what its participation in the Obamacare individual market will be next year given the political and regulatory uncertainty, Chief Executive Officer Joseph Swedish said on Wednesday.

NEW YORK: Anthem Inc is looking at all 14 states where it sells Obamacare individual plans to determine to what extent it will participate next year, given the continued uncertainty around subsidies and regulations, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

CEO Joseph Swedish, speaking at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference, said the No. 2 health insurer is talking to regulators in each state where it sells BlueCross BlueShield plans about total or partial participation or "surgically extracting" itself from the market.

Republican lawmakers are trying to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare, but have not agreed on how to do that or on a transition plan for the income-based subsidized individual plans created under the law.

Rival insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc have said they will not sell Obamacare plans next year, making Anthem one of the biggest remaining players. Anthem is assessing the ramifications of selling individual plans in later years if it does withdraw next year, Swedish said.

"We would prefer not to extract ourselves if we can get the math to work," Swedish said.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)