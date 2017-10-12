Ardelyx's irritable bowel syndrome drug succeeds in trial

REUTERS: Ardelyx Inc said on Wednesday a second late-stage trial of its experimental drug for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) met the main goal of reducing abdominal pain and increasing bowel movements.

The drug developer intends to file for marketing approval of its drug tenapanor with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the second half of 2018, the company said.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)