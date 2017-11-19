Asthma and food allergies can be predicted at age one: Study

SINGAPORE: Babies who have eczema at age one and are sensitised to an allergen are seven times more likely than other infants to develop asthma.

These children are also significantly more likely to have a food allergy by age three, according to a new study published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology on Nov 15.

Sensitisation is the process where the immune system produces a defensive protein called an antibody in response to substances it considers harmful, including certain foods, pollen or mould.

Experts have known that infants with eczema are more likely to develop asthma and allergic rhinitis in later childhood, an association termed the atopic march. However, they were not able to predict exactly which children would develop the conditions.

"These findings help us to understand the interactive effects of eczema and early allergic sensitisation on the risk of asthma and food allergy, and show that in combination, they pose a significant risk for future allergic disease," said Dr Malcolm Sears, a professor of medicine at McMaster University and the founding director of CHILD Study.

In their research, Dr Sears and his team studied the data from more than 2,300 children from across Canada, and evaluated the presence of eczema and allergic sensitisation at age one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When the children were three years of age, the researchers assessed them again to determine the presence of asthma, allergic rhinitis, food allergy and eczema.

They found that having eczema alone does not increase a child's likelihood of developing asthma and allergies. It is the antibody produced by the children that makes them sensitised to an allergen.

However, the antibody does not necessarily lead to symptoms, said the researchers. Depending on the individual, the response can range from nonexistent to potentially life-threatening.



In addition, the combined effect of eczema and allergic sensitisation was found to be greater than the sum of their individual effects, both on the risk of asthma and on reported food allergy.



"There are certain genetic variants that we know are risk factors for allergy, but genotyping is not widely used in clinical practice, so this research offers healthcare professionals an alternative method of identifying at-risk children," said the study's first author Maxwell Tran.



The findings also build on another CHILD study finding that showed that children who avoid cow's milk products, egg, and peanut during the first year of life have an increased risk of allergic sensitisation to these foods later on.



Contrary to previous advice for parents to avoid feeding these foods to infants, it is now known that early introduction is beneficial in promoting tolerance, and reducing the risk of food sensitisation and food allergy.



"Much of what happens to us later in life is related to the exposures we encounter in early childhood," said Dr Sears.