AstraZeneca wins approval for lung cancer pill in China
- Posted 27 Mar 2017 14:30
LONDON: AstraZeneca said on Monday it had won approval for its lung cancer pill Tagrisso in China, a key market for the potential blockbuster medicine.
Tagrisso is designed to help cancer patients with certain genetic mutations that are very common in China and other parts of east Asia.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Kate Holton)
- Reuters