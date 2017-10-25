Baxter expects US$70 million hit to fourth-quarter sales from Hurricane Maria

REUTERS: Hospital products maker Baxter International Inc on Wednesday forecast a nearly US$70 million hit to its fourth-quarter revenue due to manufacturing disruptions arising from Hurricane Maria.

Deerfield, Illinois-based Baxter said all three of its facilities in Puerto Rico were in limited production.

In its Puerto Rican sites, Baxter makes items such as premixed injectables and products used in the delivery of medications.

(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)