Baxter Healthcare to pay US$18 million over sanitary conditions -U.S

WASHINGTON: Baxter Healthcare Corp, a unit of Baxter International, has agreed to pay US$18 million to resolve its criminal and civil liability arising from the company's failure to follow good manufacturing practices when making sterile drug products, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday. The resolution includes a deferred prosecution agreement and penalties and forfeiture totaling US$16 million and a civil settlement under the False Claims Act with the federal government totaling approximately US$2.158 million, the Justice Department said in a statement.

The government charged that managers at a Baxter plant in Marion, North Carolina, ignored an employee's warning that mold was found in air filters in the ceiling of the room where sterile intravenous solutions were manufactured, the statement said.

There was no evidence, however, that the mold affected the quality of the IV solutions, which were manufactured from July 2011 to November 2012, the department said.

A Baxter spokeswoman said the handling of the mold concerns "was not consistent with Baxter's standards" and the company had made some changes as a result.

"We took a number of actions to address these issues, including terminating several members of the facility’s management team and enhancing the training and compliance processes for employees throughout the facility," Baxter spokeswoman Deborah Spak said in a statement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh and Diane Craft)