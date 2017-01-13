Baxter Healthcare to pay US$18 million to resolve liability: US

WASHINGTON: Baxter Healthcare Corp, a unit of Baxter International, has agreed to pay US$18 million to resolve its criminal and civil liability arising from the company's failure to follow good manufacturing practices when making sterile drug products, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

The resolution includes a deferred prosecution agreement and penalties and forfeiture totaling US$16 million and a civil settlement under the False Claims Act with the federal government totaling approximately US$2.158 million, the Justice Department said in a statement.

