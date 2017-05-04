Bayer, J&J win first product liability trial over Xarelto

A federal jury has cleared Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson of liability in the first trial to flow out of thousands of lawsuits blaming injuries on the blood thinner Xarelto, the drugmakers said on Wednesday.

Members of the supervisory board of German pharmaceutical and chemical maker Bayer AG are silhouetted against the company's logo at the annual general shareholders meeting in Bonn, Germany, April 28, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The verdict by a federal jury in New Orleans came in a lawsuit filed by Joseph Boudreaux of Louisiana. It was the first in a series of test trials in the litigation aimed at helping the plaintiffs and companies assess values of similar claims.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

