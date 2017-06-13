Bayer, J&J win second US trial over Xarelto bleeding risks

A federal jury has cleared Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson of liability in the second trial to stem from thousands of lawsuits blaming injuries on the blood thinner Xarelto, the drug companies said on Monday.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Dan Grebler)