Biogen in US$1.25 billion deal with Forward Pharma to protect MS drug

REUTERS: Biogen Inc said on Tuesday it would pay Forward Pharma A/S US$1.25 billion in cash to gain access to the Danish company's intellectual property as it seeks to protect the patent life of its flagship multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera.

The license agreement is subject to the approval of Forward Pharma shareholders.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)