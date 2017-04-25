Biogen revenue, profit beat Street on strong Spinraza launch

Biogen Inc reported quarterly revenue and profit that beat analysts' estimates, boosted by strong sales of recently launched spinal muscular atrophy drug Spinraza.

REUTERS: Biogen Inc reported quarterly revenue and profit that beat analysts' estimates, boosted by strong sales of recently launched spinal muscular atrophy drug Spinraza.

Shares of the company, which spun off its hemophilia business in February, were up 4.8 percent at US$290.20 in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

Spinraza, a first-of-its-kind medicine for spinal muscular atrophy, the leading genetic cause of death in infants, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December.

The expensive drug generated sales of US$47 million, handily beating the consensus estimate by US$30 million.

"We saw continued stability in our MS business, executed a strong launch of Spinraza, grew market share for our biosimilars business across Europe, and reinforced the intellectual property for Tecfidera," Chief Executive Officer Michel Vounatsos said in a statement.

Advertisement

Spinraza is the first major drug launch under Vounatsos, who succeeded George Scangos in January.

Sales of Biogen's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Tysabri came in at US$545 million, also well ahead of the consensus estimate of US$484 million.

Sales in the latest quarter were boosted by US$45 million from an agreement with the Italian health regulator related to prior Tysabri sales.

However, Biogen's MS bestseller, Tecfidera, brought in sales of US$958 million, below consensus estimate of US$989 million.

Total revenue rose about 3 percent to US$2.81 billion, ahead of analysts' average estimate of US$2.73 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, net income attributable fell to US$747.6 million, or US$3.46 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$970.9 million, or US$4.43 per share, a year earlier.

The company said net income was impacted by US$263 million in costs related to a deal with Danish company Forward Pharma A/S.

Excluding items, Biogen earned US$5.20 per share, eclipsing the average estimate of US$4.97.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)