Bird flu found in Czech Republic, first case for nearly a decade

PRAGUE: A case of bird flu has been found in the Czech Republic, a Ministry of Agriculture spokeswoman said on Wednesday, without giving any further details.

Agriculture minister Marian Jurecka will hold a news conference at 0845 GMT (3.45 a.m. ET) and will provide more specific information, the spokeswoman said.

It was not clear whether the case involved the contagious H5N8 strain, detected recently in Germany and in other European countries.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Louise Ireland)