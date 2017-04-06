Brazil finds problems in samples from meat plants being investigated

BRASILIA: Brazil's Agriculture Ministry on Thursday said it has found problems such as salmonella in eight of the 302 samples of meat-based products collected from the 21 meat processing plants being investigated in a corruption probe.

The ministry said it has started procedures to cancel federal operation licenses for the plants where the problems were found. The 21 plants are the target of a probe that revealed that major meatpackers bribed federal health inspectors to allow production and marketing of irregular meat-based products.

