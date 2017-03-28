Channel NewsAsia

Brazil says Hong Kong lifted meat import ban

Hong Kong has lifted a ban on Brazilian meat imports, a spokesperson for Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday.

A veterinarian analyses a piece of meat collected by Public Health Surveillance agents during an inspection of supermarkets, at a veterinary laboratory with the public health department in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazil is still blocking exports from the 21 meatpacking plants targeted in a police investigation of alleged bribery of health inspectors in the country's protein industry.

