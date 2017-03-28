Brazil says Hong Kong lifted meat import ban
Hong Kong has lifted a ban on Brazilian meat imports, a spokesperson for Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday.
- Posted 28 Mar 2017 22:00
SAO PAULO: Hong Kong has lifted a ban on Brazilian meat imports, a spokesperson for Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday.
Brazil is still blocking exports from the 21 meatpacking plants targeted in a police investigation of alleged bribery of health inspectors in the country's protein industry.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
- Reuters