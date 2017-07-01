Brazil sends meat safety report to EU, vows reinforced inspections

Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said in a report to the European Union's food safety body on Friday that salmonella with a potential to harm public health had not been detected in lots of poultry due to be exported to the bloc.

In a statement, the ministry also said it was reinforcing the inspection of meatpacking plants that export products to Europe by hiring 300 veterinarians to work alongside federal food safety inspectors.

