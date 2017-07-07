Brazil to probe foot-and-mouth vaccines after US beef import ban

SAO PAULO: The Brazilian government has ordered an investigation into foot-and-mouth disease vaccines used in the country, Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi said on Friday.

The investigation comes in the wake of a ban imposed in June by the United States on Brazilian fresh beef. The U.S. said the shipments failed sanitary inspections. One of the main problems were abscesses on the carcasses. Brazilian ranchers blame the abscesses on how the government mandates they inject cattle with the vaccines, and also certain substances in the vaccines.

(Reporting by Ana Mano)