Bristol-Myers kidney cancer drug meets main goal of late-stage trial

REUTERS: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday its combination drug to treat a type of kidney cancer met one of the main goals of overall survival in a late-stage study.

The trial was testing a combination of Opdivo and Yervoy, Bristol-Myers' top drugs, in previously untreated patients with advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

The results were compared with a standard-of-care drug sunitinib.

Last month, the company said the combination treatment had failed to improve progression-free survival in patients in the same late-stage trial, but had met one of the other main goals.

