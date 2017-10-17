Busted: 6 health myths on chocolate, caffeine and alcohol

SINGAPORE: Does cutting back on chocolate, caffeine and alcohol really help to improve your health? Not always, according to a new book, Longevity List - Myth Busting the Top Ways to Live a Long and Healthy Life, highlighted in a Daily Mail article.

In it, Professor Merlin Thomas, a physician scientist in the Department of Diabetes at Monash University, dispels some of the commonly held notions about health with science.

Here are some myths from his book that were explored in the Oct 16 Daily Mail article:

1. CHOCOLATES ARE UNHEALTHY

Not entirely. Chocolate is known to be full of fat, sugar and calories. But owing to its cocoa content, chocolate is also known to contain good stuff: Flavanols or chemicals that give chocolate its flavour, and lower rates of high blood pressure and heart disease, according to Prof Thomas.

The article also noted that the combination of chemicals in chocolate helps you to feel satisfied sooner, so you end up eating less of it. To make your chocolate indulgence a healthier one, Prof Thomas recommended going for dark chocolate as it is particularly high in flavanols.

2. COFFEE'S THE ONLY LEGAL THING THAT CAN PERK YOU UP

Like chocolate, coffee contains theobromine, which shares similar traits with caffeine, said Prof Thomas. The downside: Theobromine and caffeine can cause heartburn as they relax the sphincter, a circular muscle at the top of the stomach that keeps stomach acids from pushing up and into the oesophagus.

For a perk-me-up effect, opt for dark chocolate as it has more theobromine than milk chocolate. Theobromine is only found in products made with cocoa powder, the professor said. Comparatively, you’ll need to eat four times more milk chocolate than dark ones to get the same buzz.

3. GREASY FOOD BEFORE ALCOHOL KEEPS ONE FROM GETTING DRUNK

Sorry, but fried chicken wings and samosas aren’t able to soak up the alcohol in your stomach. The same amount of alcohol will still get into your system, said Prof Thomas.

But when a stomach is full of food and alcohol, it pours its contents out into the intestines – where most of the alcohol absorption occurs - much slower than when it is empty. This slows down the pace at which your body absorbs the alcohol and reduces your likelihood of getting drunk, according to the Daily Mail article.

4. YOU WON’T GET DRUNK ON CHAMPAGNE, SPARKLING WINE

When it comes to increasing your body’s rate of alcohol absorption, the biggest culprit is actually champagne or sparkling wine, said Prof Thomas. Carbon dioxide dissolved in these drinks is released in the stomach at a rate faster than when the bottle is uncorked. This is especially so when the champagne or fizzy wine is drunk ice cold. The change in temperature in the stomach releases even more dissolved gas, explained Prof Thomas.



Champagne's bubbles are what get you drunk faster than non-fizzy alcoholic drinks. (Photo: Pixabay/Pexels)

As the bubbles fill the stomach, it is forced to empty its alcoholic content more rapidly into the intestines, where alcohol absorption is faster.

This is why we get drunk faster on champagne than on the same amount of white wine.

5. COFFEE CAN SOBER YOU UP

Once the alcohol is in your system, there’s nothing, not even black coffee, that can hasten the rate at which alcohol is broken down, said Prof Thomas.

While the caffeine in coffee can wake you up, it can’t speed up your metabolism to break down the alcohol faster, he said in the article.

6. WATER HELPS HANGOVERS

Alcohol blocks the brain’s message to the kidneys to prevent water loss through urine, said Prof Thomas. As a result, you may lose around half a cup more water than the same volume you had drunk, if what you drank was water. If you have four drinks, you may lose almost a litre of water.

But drinking extra water after a night out with friends won’t help dehydration, said Prof Thomas. It will just make you pee more.