Cambodia reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu in southeast

PARIS: Cambodia has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus among backyard poultry in the southeastern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday.

The virus was found in chickens in the region of Svay Rieng last week, killing 68 birds and leading to the destruction of 322 others, the Cambodian farm ministry said in a statement posted on the OIE website.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide. Editing by Jane Merriman)