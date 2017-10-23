Can't hear? Try a computer game: Study

SINGAPORE: Hearing aids have their limitations when the user is somewhere noisy, like a crowded restaurant.



Now, a computer game that trains the brain to understand words better against sound distractions lets participants hear 25 per cent better with their hearing aids after playing the game.

The study by researchers from Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary in Boston was published in the journal Current Biology on Oct 19. It recruited 24 participants averaging 70 years of age. All had mild to severe hearing loss and had worn hearing aids for an average of seven years.



The double-blind, placebo-controlled study meant that neither the researchers nor the participants knew who was playing the real game and who was playing the placebo one.



The actual game, according to lead study author Jonathon Whitton, required the participants to track the subtle changes of a sound with their fingers on a tablet screen while trying to ignore noise in the environment.



The placebo version challenged the participants' hearing but was not designed to improve hearing. Both groups played their respective games for 3.5 hours each week.



After eight weeks, the group that played the real game was able to hear 25 per cent or three times more words against a noisy background than solely relying on their hearing aids.



"Even catching a few extra words can make the difference between being able to stay in a conversation or fall out," Dr Whitton said.



But the improvement was not permanent. When the participants were tested a few weeks after they have stopped playing the game, their hearing reverted to the level they started with.



Although the test was done on the elderly with hearing aids, the researchers believed the computer game could also benefit middle-aged people who are not wearing hearing aids yet. However, the sample size was too small for the team to arrive at that conclusion.



The brain-training game, too, required more fine-tuning, said the researchers. The version used in the study had taken them more than a decade of research on laboratory mice to create.



Hearing problems should not be dismissed as part of ageing.



"Not hearing can lead to social isolation and we know that social situations are a real lifeline to your emotional health," said senior study author Daniel Polley, director of the Lauer Tinnitus Research Center at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary in a CNN article dated Oct 19.



"If your social world gets cut off, that can lead to a broad spectrum of cognitive decline as you age," he said.

