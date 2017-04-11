Channel NewsAsia

Canada to introduce legal marijuana legislation Thursday: source

The Canadian government will introduce on Thursday legislation to legalize marijuana for recreational purposes, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A variety of medicinal marijuana buds in jars are pictured at Los Angeles Patients & Caregivers Group dispensary in West Hollywood, California U.S. on October 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

The Liberal government made legalizing recreational marijuana part of its successful 2015 election campaign and had said it would introduce legislation this spring.

The source declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the situation.

(Reporting by Leah Schnurr and David Ljunggren; Editing by Richard Chang)

- Reuters