Carmat gets approval to resume artificial heart implants trial

Artificial heart maker Carmat has obtained approval from France's national drugs agency (ANSM) to resume heart implant trials, the company said on Tuesday.

REUTERS: Artificial heart maker Carmat has obtained approval from France's national drugs agency (ANSM) to resume heart implant trials, the company said on Tuesday.

ANSM had ordered Carmat to suspend further implants last December following the death of a patient in October.

(Reporting by Wout Vergauwen. Editing by Jane Merriman)