Catalyst Pharma's neuromuscular drug succeeds in study

REUTERS: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday its experimental drug to treat patients with a severe form of myasthenia gravis (MG), a rare neuromuscular disease, met the main goals of a study.

The drug, Firdapse, was being tested on seven patients with Musk-MG, a rare subpopulation of MG patients. There are currently no FDA approved therapies for this form of MG.

Catalyst's shares jumped about 20 percent to US$1.40 before the bell on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)