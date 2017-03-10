CDC probes multistate listeria outbreak linked to contaminated cheese

REUTERS: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating a multistate outbreak of listeriosis linked to the consumption of soft raw milk cheese made by Vulto Creamery that has led to two deaths.

Six people were hospitalized in Connecticut, Florida, New York and Vermont, including two fatalities in Connecticut and Vermont, the CDC said on Thursday.

Listeriosis, caused by eating food contaminated with listeria bacterium, primarily affects older adults, pregnant women, newborns and adults with weakened immune systems and can sometimes be fatal. (http://bit.ly/2mLAn9A)

The CDC recommends that restaurants do not serve and retailers do not sell recalled soft raw milk cheeses made by Vulto Creamery.

