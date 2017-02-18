CDC says reviewing air hoses used in biosafety labs

REUTERS: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday it is reviewing the use of air hoses attached to protective suits worn in its Biosafety Level-4 labs.

The highest level of precaution is exercised at these labs to isolate dangerous biological agents.

The CDC said it has suspended laboratory work that involves the use of these air hoses, which have been in use since 2005, during the review period.

