Chinese woman who suffered from nosebleeds had a tooth in her nasal cavity

SINGAPORE: A 57-year-old woman in China, who had nasal congestion, nosebleeds and inflammation for decades, was found to have a fully developed tooth growing in her nasal cavity, according to a Daily Mail report on Oct 31.

The tooth was first spotted by doctors at the Hunan Provincial People's Hospital when they scanned the woman's head for the cause of the chronic inflammation.



All they saw on the scan was a round object blocking her nasal cavity, the report said. It was only when the doctors peeled back layers of nose membrane that they discovered it was a tooth, complete with root.



The tooth was extracted from her nose and she has since reported much relief from her symptoms.



Known as a supernumerary tooth, such teeth have been noted in 4 per cent of the population, according to the Daily Mail. Supernumerary teeth tend to grow out of the upper jawbone but sometimes, the tooth forms upside down with the root pointing down instead. Genetics may play a role in the way the teeth grow.

The woman wasn't the only one found with the condition in recent months. In August, an eight-year-old boy from Zhejiang Province was also found to have a supernumerary tooth in his nasal cavity. To date, fewer than 20 cases have been documented in China.

