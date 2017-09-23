Cholesterol drug maker pays US$4.1 million to settle fraud charges: SEC

WASHINGTON: Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Novelion Therapeutics, will pay US$4.1 million to settle charges it misled investors about how many patients purchased Juxtapid, a drug used to treat a genetic condition that leads to high cholesterol, the top U.S. securities regulator said on Friday.

Aegerion allegedly said that a vast number of people who received prescriptions for the drug purchased it, when only about half filled the prescriptions, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

Aegieron agreed to settle the charges without admitting or denying the allegations. A federal court in Boston must now approve the settlement, the SEC said.

