CMS issues proposals for Obamacare individual insurance market

REUTERS: The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services proposed on Wednesday to reduce the period for the enrollment for individual Obamacare plans for 2018, as part of the agency's efforts to stabilize the individual insurance market.

The rule proposes to shorten the upcoming annual open enrollment period for the individual market to Nov. 1-Dec. 15, 2017. (http://go.cms.gov/2kJGOpw)

The change will align the marketplaces with the employer-sponsored insurance market and Medicare, and help lower prices by reducing adverse selection, said the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, a division of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

The proposal also suggests changes to the special enrollment periods, guaranteed availability and network adequacy rules.

