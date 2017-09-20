Comedian's sharp criticism detours Republican US healthcare drive

WASHINGTON: The latest Republican drive to replace Obamacare was detoured on Wednesday by popular comedian Jimmy Kimmel's biting criticism of the proposal and accusation that one of its chief sponsors "lied right to my face" about it, while President Donald Trump embraced the bill.

Kimmel, who in May became an unexpected player in the U.S. healthcare debate after his newborn son needed emergency surgery for a congenital heart condition, took aim at Senator Bill Cassidy, a medical doctor who had invoked the late-night TV host's name in touting the standards any Obamacare replacement would need to possess.

Cassidy defended the bill, which would divvy up healthcare money as block grants to states, let them opt out of certain Obamacare consumer protections and waive requirements that insurers cover certain benefits. It also would end an expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor and disabled.

Republicans are using the bill Cassidy is sponsoring with fellow Senator Lindsey Graham to make one last push this year to pass legislation to dismantle the 2010 Obamacare law, a goal of theirs for seven years.

Cassidy since May has said any healthcare bill must pass what he called the "Jimmy Kimmel test" after the comedian emotionally discussed his baby son's situation on his show and pleaded that no family be denied medical care because they cannot afford it.

Cassidy appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in May and said he backed access to preventative care regardless of income.

"This guy, Bill Cassidy, just lied right to my face," Kimmel said on his show on Tuesday. "He said he would only support a healthcare bill that made sure a child like mine would get the health coverage he needs no matter how much money his parents make.

"Stop using my name, OK? Because I don't want my name on it. There's a new 'Jimmy Kimmel test' for you. It's called the lie detector test. You're welcome to stop by the studio and take it any time," he said to cheers from his audience.

While Cassidy gave a measured response to Kimmel's remarks, Graham blasted the comedian.

"I bet you he never called Senator Cassidy and said would you please set this straight?" Graham said on Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends" show. "I bet he looked at some liberal talking point, bought it hook, line and sinker, and went after Bill Cassidy without talking to him. And I think that's unfair."

Cassidy said his proposal would protect people who are already ill, although it does let states waive an Obamacare mandate that insurers cannot charge people who have pre-existing medical conditions more than those who are healthy.

"I'm sorry he does not understand," Cassidy, a gastroenterologist who represents Louisiana, said of Kimmel on CNN.

"There is a specific provision that says that if a state applies for a waiver, it must ensure that those with pre-existing conditions have affordable and adequate coverage," Cassidy said.

The 2010 Affordable Care Act, dubbed Obamacare, was the top legislative achievement of Trump's Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, and replacing it was one of Trump's most repeated campaign promises. Previous Republican legislation failed in the Senate in July.

TRUMP'S ENDORSEMENT

Trump, on Twitter, called the new measure "great," adding: "I hope Republican Senators will vote for Graham-Cassidy and fulfill their promise to Repeal & Replace ObamaCare. Money direct to States!"

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Kimmel's comments do not change the need to ditch Obamacare.

"I certainly respect the position that he's in as a parent. He is speaking for the protection of his kid, as he should do," Sanders said on Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends" show. "But at the same time, we have to have a program that actually works and we know that that's not Obamacare."

Republican Senator John Kennedy, added, "Mr. Kimmel's a funny guy but I doubt very seriously he's read the bill."

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate defeated by Trump in last year's election, weighed in on Wednesday, writing on Twitter, "Nothing is more important than saving the Affordable Care Act from another cruel effort to take health care away from millions of people."

Republicans say the Affordable Care Act, dubbed Obamacare, is an example of government overreach into the healthcare system. Democrats point out that it has expanded health insurance coverage to some 20 million people.

It remains unclear whether the Cassidy-Graham bill can win over enough wavering Republicans senators to win passage, including John McCain, whose "no" vote helped sink the last bill in July. Senate leaders are looking at a Sept. 30 deadline for passing it or moving on to other matters.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Committee has not yet assessed the effects of the new bill. The CBO had found that prior Republican legislation that failed in July would have deprived an estimated 22 million Americans of health insurance.

(Additional reporting by Eric Walsh and Roberta Rampton; Writing by Will Dunham; Editing by Bill Trott)