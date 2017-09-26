CVC, others explore sale of drugmaker Alvogen: Bloomberg

REUTERS: CVC Capital Partners and other private equity owners are exploring options for generic drugmaker Alvogen, including a sale, which could be valued at about US$4 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Alvogen's controlling shareholders have held talks with Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co for the sale of Alvogen's U.S. business, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

A CVC spokesman declined to comment. Alvogen was not immediately available for comment.

