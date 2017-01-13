CVS starts selling Impax's cheaper emergency allergy shot

REUTERS: Drugstore chain CVS Health Corp has started selling a generic version of Impax Laboratories Inc's emergency allergy injection, a device similar to Mylan NV's controversial Epipen.

Impax's branded Adrenaclick has not really caught on with patients and doctors and is not considered by regulators to be an exact copy of EpiPen.

The two-pack device, which needs to be assembled by hand, has a list price of more than US$400.

Adrenaclick's generic is available at all CVS Pharmacy locations at a cash price of US$109.99 for a two-pack for both insured and cash-paying patients without insurance, CVS said on Thursday.

CVS' move comes amid widespread uproar over drug price gouging. Mylan has been lambasted by consumers and lawmakers for raising EpiPen prices six-fold in less than a decade.

Mylan's branded EpiPen doublet has a list price of US$649.99, and the authorized generic costs US$339.99, CVS added.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)